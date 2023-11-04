Kendall dance group prepares for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on NBC

Dancers with Maria Verdeja Schools of the Arts -- also known as MSVA Studios -- in Kendall are gearing up for their first performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC.

NBC6 spoke with the dancers on Saturday as they were warming up and preparing to send a video recording of their performance to the parade organizers as preparations ramp up for the nationally broadcast parade through the streets of New York City.

"I'm looking forward to going to New York City with my team to dance," high school senior Siena Bosch said. "It's something I have watched at home with my family since I was a little girl."

Returning for its 97th year, the parade will reportedly feature 25 balloons, six balloon-icles (balloon-based vehicles), 30 floats, nine marching bands, 29 clown crews, and five performance groups -- including MSVA Studios' group from South Florida.

"I've been dreaming of doing this since I was a little girl," dancer Sophia Deleon said. "No matter how long it takes to accomplish your dream, you will always get there."

MSVA Studios' performance group features dancers in a range of ages. The seniors led warm-ups on Saturday, as the younger dancers told NBC6 how much they looked up to their fellow performers.

"They're beautiful dancers," Deleon said. "I want they want to be exactly like them."

The dancers said they received an email to audition for the parade, and, within a matter of weeks, found out they had been selected and began work on a piece featuring choreography just for the parade.

"They gave us a piece to choreograph in the moment, and we had to audition that day," high school senior Gabriela Gomez said.

On Saturday, they were trying on their costumes and practicing movement in sneakers to prepare for the New York City pavement.

"Having the support, like, Miami, it seems really big, but it's really just like a small town," high school senior Carolina Garcia-Oliver said. "I think it's really nice knowing that we have everybody's support."

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off on NBC on Thurs., Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m.