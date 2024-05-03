Kendall man found guilty in fatal 2015 shooting of neighbor in dog poop dispute

A Kendall man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor during a dispute over dog poop back in 2015 has been found guilty.

Omar Rodriguez, now 74, was convicted by a jury Friday on second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges in the June 2015 shooting of neighbor Jose Rey.

According to police, Rey was walking his dog home in his Kendall neighborhood when Rodriguez said Rey's dog was attempting to defecate in Rodriguez's son's yard.

Family Photo Jose Rey

Neighbors told police that the two men began arguing loudly and Rodriguez told police that Rey threatened to return and fight him.

At some point, police said Rodriguez shot Rey, who died from his injuries more than a week later.

After the shooting, Rodriguez requested immunity under Florida's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law, but in 2021 a judge ruled he didn't believe Rodriguez acted in self-defense.

In the 2021 proceedings, Rodriguez claimed Rey was threatening his life with a knife, but prosecutors said Rodriguez planted the knife at the scene and tried to jam it inside Rey’s hand.

Neighbors testified in 2021 and again this week, describing Rodriguez as confrontational and the "crazy neighbor."

"I heard someone yell what sounded like right before the gunshots, a woman's voice yelling 'he's crazy, he's crazy' and then pa-pa-pa, so that’s why it kind of sounded like fireworks," one neighbor testified.

Rodriguez will be sentenced at a later hearing.