Kentucky man arrested in Florida days after winning $167M Powerball jackpot

Sometimes your luck can change just like that.

A Kentucky man who won a record-setting $167 million Powerball jackpot was arrested in Florida days later for allegedly kicking a deputy in the face.

James Farthing, 50, was arrested Wednesday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, and resisting an officer without violence, Pinellas County jail records showed.

Farthing had been at the Island Grand at Tradewinds at St. Pete Beach when he got into a fight with another patron, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate WFLA.

Pinellas County deputies tried to break it up but Farthing ended up kicking one in the face, the affidavit said.

Farthing attempted to flee but was taken into custody and later booked into jail, authorities said.

Farthing, of Georgetown, Kentucky, had just claimed the $167.3 million ticket on Monday, the Kentucky Lottery said.

He and his mother are splitting the winnings after he bought a $2 ticket. Officials said it set the record for a Kentucky Powerball prize.