Kenya's George Onyancha wins Miami Marathon

Approximately 18,000 runners took to the streets of Miami Sunday, participating in the 22nd annual Life Time Miami Marathon and Half.

Kenya's George Onyancha crossed the finish line first, completing all 26.2 miles in two hours and 17 minutes, a personal best time for him on this particular course.

"He knew the course because he was here last year, and so that's how he trained for it. He was initially scheduled to run Los Angeles, but then, he asked me, 'Can we go to Miami? I like Miami," Onyancha said through a translator. "I'm so happy."

He led the pack of elite male runners from the start, building on his Miami Marathon win in 2023.

"He says he was determined. He knows the course well, and he knew the competitor was tough, so he took off," the translator said. "Just took off and then found himself going."

Meanwhile, Leah Rotich claimed the top spot on the elite women's site, crossing the finish line in two hours and 41 minutes.

But many of the runners Sunday were participating with the goal of simply completing their first marathon.

"This compares to nothing," Suki Shah said. "Everybody coming toward a single mission of running and, you know, it's like a sense of community."

NBC6 also spoke with several race participants who had previously run the Miami Marathon and wanted to take on the challenge once again.

For the half marathon, Solomon Kagimbi and Joselyn Brea won the men's and women's titles, with times of 1:04 and 1:15, respectively.

Meanwhile, Angela Rodriguez of Pembroke Pines was among the top ten finishers for the half marathon chairs division.

"Most of the time, we think that because we have any type of disability, we can't do things. But everything is in the mind," she said. "We run together like a family, so this environment is amazing."