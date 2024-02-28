Key Biscayne gymnastics coach arrested for sexual battery of students: Police

A Key Biscayne gymnastics coach is now behind bars after a monthslong investigation into allegations that he sexually battered two of his students, who were both minors at the time.

Oscar Olea, 38, surrendered to authorities and was arrested Wednesday, according to the Key Biscayne Police Department. He's being held on two counts of sexual battery, authorities said.

In an affidavit obtained by NBC6, one of the victims, who is now in her 30s, told detectives she was 10 years old when she became Olea's gymnastic student. When she was 14 and Olea was 22, she said he started to befriend her and portray himself as a "big brother" and told her they had a "brother-sister relationship," the affidavit stated.

Miami-Dade Corrections Oscar Olea

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim started taking private lessons with him at American Gymster in Key Biscayne, but Olea would also drive her to another gym in Coral Gables, where he started inappropriately touching her, police said.

"He enticed her into getting closer to him as someone she could trust," detectives wrote in the affidavit.

Over time, their relationship escalated into sexual intercourse. Detectives said Olea sexually abused the victim multiple times at his apartment and the Key Biscayne gym, where he would place mats and cones against the wall to block them from public view, detectives said.

Key Biscayne Police started the investigation into Olea back in September — and because of that investigation, additional victims came forward.

According to another affidavit, a second victim, who is now in her 20s, came forward to police back in January and told them she was abused by Olea when she was 14 years old and he was 26.

Olea also befriended this victim, who said he portrayed himself as a father, older brother and friend figure in her life, police said. The victim told detectives since she was bullied and her parents were going through a divorce at the time, she felt that Olea was the only one who "made her feel loved and valued."

The relationship progressed during private lessons, detectives said. On top of victimizing her at the gym, in his car and at his mother's apartment, Olea also managed to gain the victim's mother's trust and even visited their home.

"(Olea) told her she couldn't tell anyone about their sexual relationship and not to say anything to her parents," the affidavit read. "He did it out of love because he loved her, and he didn't do that with anyone else."

Olea is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Key Biscayne Police encouraged any other victims or witnesses to come forward.