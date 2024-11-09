Florida Keys

1 dead, 2 hurt after boat accident in north Key Largo: FWC

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received reports of the accident at 10:26 a.m., off the Card Sound Bridge near Pumpkin Key

By NBC6 and Briana Trujillo

One person was killed and two others were hurt after a boat accident in the Florida Keys on Saturday that prompted air rescues and dive teams to respond to the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received reports of the accident at 10:26 a.m., off the Card Sound Bridge near Pumpkin Key.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said a 34’ Nor-Tech with three people on board, was traveling south, when a sudden turn ejected all three of them.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them died.

The department said two of their helicopters had to rescue two people from the water and take them to a trauma center. Authorities described it as a "hoist operation with a stokes basket to rescue two patients for transport."

"Divers were deployed to the water to search for a third patient, which has been found," fire rescue said.

NBC6 is working to confirm what may have caused the accident.

This deadly accident on the water of the Florida Keys comes after a different incident Thursday that left a 28-year-old woman dead after she was ejected from a boat during a powerboat race near Key West.

Florida Keys
