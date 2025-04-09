Key Largo kayak tour guide accused of beating woman to death at resort

A Key Largo kayak tour guide was arrested on a murder charge after a woman was found beaten to death in a hotel room at a resort, authorities said.

Dylan Lamb, 33, was arrested Tuesday on charges including homicide, kidnapping-false imprisonment, and evidence destroying, Monroe County jail records showed.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Lamb met 43-year-old Nadyne Marie Tillman at the Amoray Dive Resort on Saturday morning.

Investigators responded to the resort on Monday after family members hadn't heard from Tillman since Saturday.

When Lamb's room at the hotel was searched, Tillman's body was discovered with injuries consistent with being beaten, authorities said.

Ka Thigpen said her mom was in town for her wedding on Friday and was staying at the hotel in a room next to Lamb's.

"He was in and out and you never know just by looking at someone," Thigpen said. "You never know who you're meeting up with and that's the really scary part."

Thigpen said they also saw Tillman's daughter at the resort and were present when deputies found the woman's body.

"Her poor daughter came around looking and knocking on everyone's door and from my understanding tracked her mom to this location and found her car, and had been missing for a couple days and no contact with her," Thigpen said. "They only took a step in and then left and then they came back with crime scene unit."

Lamb was booked into jail and remained behind bars Wednesday, records showed.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said it didn't appear anyone else was involved in the incident.