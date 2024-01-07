Key West man arrested after drugs found hidden in chocolate bars during traffic stop

A Key West man was arrested Saturday on multiple drug charges -- after a traffic stop on U.S. 1.

Deputies say Austin Robert Lombrana, 28, was stopped for speeding in a Toyota car around 11:40 p.m. near U.S. 1 and 11th Street in Marathon, but a strong odor of marijuana prompted a search of the vehicle.

Deputies then found several drugs inside the car.

Austin Lombrana

Lombrana was charged with possession of 7.5 ounces of marijuana-laced gummy candies, 8.3 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms in chocolate bars, 6.3 ounces of marijuana, possession of seven marijuana vape cartridges, and possession of drug paraphernalia such as a digital scale and plastic baggies, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

He is set to be arraigned on January 22 at 9 a.m.