coronavirus

Key West Plans to Reopen Beaches Monday Afternoon

Getty Images

KEY WEST, FLORIDA – MARCH 25: A sign indicates that a beach is closed as the city government takes steps to fight the coronavirus outbreak on March 25, 2020 in Key West, Florida. Most tourists have left Key West as the city closed hotels or short-term vacation rentals and asked restaurants to only serve take-out. Beaches and parks have been closed and starting Friday non-residents may not enter without proof of employment or property ownership in the Florida Keys as city officials attempt to contain COVID-19. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Key West plans on reopening its beaches Monday afternoon, just one month after Monroe County imposed a temporary ban on non-residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials told NBC 6 that beaches will reopen at 4 p.m., and that masks are preferred but not mandatory.

Officials added, code enforcement and police would be monitoring the areas.

Local

Apr 21

Thank You! Your ‘Messages of Gratitude’ for Frontline Heroes

Only in Florida 2 hours ago

Welcome Mat at Florida Home Seeks Warrant – and Deputies Did

Playgrounds and pools will remain closed.

It is not clear if non-residents can bypass the county’s ban to use the city’s beaches.

On Friday, Monroe County released a statement say that, after talking with officials from Florida’s Department of Health, it does not anticipate lifting its current restriction on non-residents until the end of May.

Officials said the restrictions could be extended depending on how the state deals with the pandemic.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMonroe CountyKey West
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us