Key West Plans to Reopen Beaches Monday Afternoon

Key West plans on reopening its beaches Monday afternoon, just one month after Monroe County imposed a temporary ban on non-residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials told NBC 6 that beaches will reopen at 4 p.m., and that masks are preferred but not mandatory.

Officials added, code enforcement and police would be monitoring the areas.

Playgrounds and pools will remain closed.

It is not clear if non-residents can bypass the county’s ban to use the city’s beaches.

On Friday, Monroe County released a statement say that, after talking with officials from Florida’s Department of Health, it does not anticipate lifting its current restriction on non-residents until the end of May.

Officials said the restrictions could be extended depending on how the state deals with the pandemic.