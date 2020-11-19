coronavirus

Key West Tightens Mask Restrictions, Requiring Them for Anyone Outside

Masks required for anyone over 6 regardless of social distancing, city says

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Key West tightened its mask restrictions on Thursday, requiring that anyone who is outside wear one regardless of the ability to social distance.

The new mandate comes after the Key West City Commission voted Thursday to amend the city's mask ordinance.

The amended ordinance applies to anyone over age 6, including residents and visitors.

Local

making a difference 2 hours ago

‘Give Miami Day' Takes on New Meaning in COVID Pandemic

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

The city had previously allowed people to remove masks in public if they were socially distanced.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Violating the order could result in fines or other penalties. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis previously issued an order preventing localities from collecting fines for mask violations, but Key West officials said they will issue citations and collect the fines when the governor's order ends.

Key West has had more than 1,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19Key West
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us