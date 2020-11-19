Key West Tightens Mask Restrictions, Requiring Them for Anyone Outside

Key West tightened its mask restrictions on Thursday, requiring that anyone who is outside wear one regardless of the ability to social distance.

The new mandate comes after the Key West City Commission voted Thursday to amend the city's mask ordinance.

The amended ordinance applies to anyone over age 6, including residents and visitors.

The city had previously allowed people to remove masks in public if they were socially distanced.

Violating the order could result in fines or other penalties. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis previously issued an order preventing localities from collecting fines for mask violations, but Key West officials said they will issue citations and collect the fines when the governor's order ends.

Key West has had more than 1,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health.