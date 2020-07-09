Key West

Key West's Fantasy Fest Cancelled for 2020

Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO

Fantasty Fest has been cancelled for 2020, event organizers announced Thursday. The ten day event was originally scheduled to take place at the end of October.

"The TDA Board of Directors, myself and The City of Key West's Mayor & Management have mutually agreed that the most responsible decision we can make is to cancel Fantasy Fest this year," Nadene Grossman Orr, festival director, wrote in a press release.

"We know our island community depends on the revenue generated during Fantasy Fest, after a slow summer season. We have a desire to help, therefore we are creating a Fantasy Fest Fund that will work together with an A.G. of Monroe's affiliate, Community Wins, to support those most in need of our community."

According to its website, Fantasy Fest brings in as many as 75,000 guests every year. The event has been around since 1979, and consists of parades, costumes, parties and a theme that changes every year.

In 2019, Fantasy Fest celebrated its 40th anniversary. Grossman Orr said that dates had already been set for next year's Fantasy Fest: October 22 to 31, 2021.

Key WestMonroe Countycoronavirus floridafantasy fest
