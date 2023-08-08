Keys man accused of spraying irritant in officers' faces during Jan. 6 riot

A couple in the Keys was arrested by the FBI on charges related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

According to investigators, 51-year-old Bryan Bishop and 47-year-old Tonya Bishop were taken into custody Monday night in Marathon and appeared in federal court Tuesday.

“They knew it was coming,” said Sean Cannon, the City of Marathon Ports Director who runs the marina where they were living on their boat.

Cannon said the couple were staying in the live-aboard community in Marathon for about a year when Monday night, the FBI came to arrest them.

“They dinghy-ed in, walked over to the gravel parking lot, hand-in-hand, and walked all the way down to over to where the officers were waiting for them. And that was about it. Very nice — they didn’t run or anything. Peaceful," Cannon said.

According to the FBI, video showed Bryan Bishop spraying a chemical irritant in the faces of two Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers who were trying to contain the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the complaint, one of the officers he sprayed temporarily lost his eyesight and had to be led to safety by a fellow officer.

Bryan Bishop faces several charges, including assaulting police officers with a dangerous or deadly weapon, trespassing and engaging in violence in the Capitol.

The FBI said his wife, Tonya Bishop, was also seen on video inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021. She was arrested on misdemeanor charges accused of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, Tonya Bishop called her husband’s son in prison on Jan. 4, 2021 and told him, “On the 6th, Trump has called The Patriots together, a bunch of us are headed over there."

Their cases will now move through the court system.

According to the FBI, about a thousand people have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection so far.