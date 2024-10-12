KFC worker accused of asking 7-year-old to touch him inappropriately in North Miami bathroom

A KFC employee is accused of asking a 7-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately at a location in North Miami.

Wesky Gillo, 20, is facing charges including lewd and lascivious conduct on a child after the alleged crime at the restaurant where he worked, at the corner of Northwest 119th Street and U.S. 441.

Authorities said Gillo unlocked a bathroom door for a 7-year-old girl Monday, then later entered the bathroom and asked the child to touch him inappropriately while unzipping his pants.

Wesky Gillo, 20

The child was able to run out of the bathroom.

"Video surveillance showed the victim running from the bathroom and the defendant exiting the bathroom shortly after," an arrest report states.

Police say a search of Gillo’s phone revealed a pornographic video of another child engaging in sex.

He remains behind bars on $30,000 bond.