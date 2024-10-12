North Miami

KFC worker accused of asking 7-year-old to touch him inappropriately in North Miami bathroom

Wesky Gillo, 20, is facing charges including lewd and lascivious conduct on a child after the alleged crime at the restaurant where he worked, at the corner of Northwest 119th Street and U.S. 441.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A KFC employee is accused of asking a 7-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately at a location in North Miami. 

Wesky Gillo, 20, is facing charges including lewd and lascivious conduct on a child after the alleged crime at the restaurant where he worked, at the corner of Northwest 119th Street and U.S. 441.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Authorities said Gillo unlocked a bathroom door for a 7-year-old girl Monday, then later entered the bathroom and asked the child to touch him inappropriately while unzipping his pants.

Wesky Gillo, 20
Wesky Gillo, 20
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The child was able to run out of the bathroom.

"Video surveillance showed the victim running from the bathroom and the defendant exiting the bathroom shortly after," an arrest report states.

Police say a search of Gillo’s phone revealed a pornographic video of another child engaging in sex.

Local

Pets 13 mins ago

‘It's going to change your life': 12-hour pet adoption festival gets underway at Tropical Park

Vaccines 3 hours ago

Florida is among the states that vaccinate the least. Here's where we rank

He remains behind bars on $30,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

North Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us