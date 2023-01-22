Kickball Tournament Raises Funds for Officers in Need in Miami-Dade

Dozens of first responders in Miami-Dade and their families spend the day showing off their athletic skills for a good cause.

The Homerun for Heroes kickball tournament was put together by the Police Officer Assistance Trust as a way to raise money and morale among officers and other first responders.

The event started in 2011 after two officers, Roger Castillo and Amanda Haworth, died in the line of duty. From there, the event has grown into something organizers never thought possible.

Thamy Gonzalez organized the event. She’s a major with Miami-Dade police.

“We started with 14 teams and we thought it was a big deal back then and now we've already skyrocketed to 38 teams this year registered,” she said. “And it's not only Miami-Dade Police Department, it's all agencies, all law enforcement in Miami-Dade County from the federal, state, local, you name it. They're here.”

It’s a friendly competition between more than 30 teams to raise funds for officers and their families during hard times. Saturday’s event was all about letting loose and enjoying the outdoors and a great game of kickball.

“it’s rest and relax, said Leviticus Gilliard with Miami-Dade corrections. “And it's recovery time and it's time just to be a part of the community to show them how much we care, how much we support.”

Although it was a competitive environment, the agencies involved also wanted to show their teamwork and that they can come together for one goal.

“It's tremendously important, the camaraderie that's created out here, said Gonzalez. “And the relationships are long lasting.”