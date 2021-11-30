Kicking Off The 24th Annual Caravan Of Joy Drive

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51’s 24th Annual Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is officially accepting donations now through Dec. 10 at participating South Florida malls.

To donate, please bring a new, unwrapped toy in its original packaging suitable for children 0-12 years old and teens 13-18 years old. Please do not bring guns, swords or any other toys that represent violence.

Drop off donations at any of the following locations now through Dec. 10:

Dadeland Mall at Shop Mom Pop Up near JCPenney: 7535 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156

at Shop Mom Pop Up near JCPenney: 7535 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156 Miami International Mall at Guest Services: 1455 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33172

at Guest Services: 1455 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33172 Sawgrass Mills at Guest Services near Adidas: 12801 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33323

at Guest Services near Adidas: 12801 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33323 The Falls at The Paper Tree House: 8888 SW 136th St, Miami, FL 33176

The Caravan of Joy Toy Drive provides toys to children in need through wonderful local organizations including:

Good Shepherd Child Care Center

Redland Migrant Children Center

Sagrada Familia Child Care

Hialeah Housing Authority

Forever Family

Kakes 4 Kids

Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center

Your generous donations will brighten up the lives of hundreds of children in need throughout South Florida.

Caravan of Joy Day at the Florida Panthers: Saturday, Dec. 4th

Bring a toy to the FLA Live Arena on Dec. 4th when the Florida Panthers take on the St. Louis Blues.

The game begins at 1 p.m. and fans are encouraged to donate toys on the JetBlue Tarmac from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.