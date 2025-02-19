‘Kicking the can': Miami-Dade commissioners postpone incinerator vote to July

Miami Dade ratepayers will have to wait another 120 days before a decision is made on a controversial incinerator.

Despite a scheduled vote on Wednesday, commissioners decided to postpone the solid waste vote until they can view more information on all options available.

Since the county’s Doral incinerator burned down in February 2023, commissioners have been trying to figure out what to do with the millions of tons of trash Miami Dade generates every year. Since the fire, the trash has been hauled by train to landfills outside of Miami Dade.

Last year, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava changed her recommendation to build a waste-to-energy campus several times before landing on her recommendation to continue to haul trash to other parts of the state. The county recently signed a 10-year contract to do just that.

A major vote on what to do with Miami-Dade County's trash is set for Wednesday. NBC6's Chris Hush reports

But the rebuilding of the controversial incinerator is still on the table. On Wednesday, commissioners said they didn’t have enough information on every option to make a final decision. They also want to look for private investors in an effort to potentially lower the cost for taxpayers.

“It’s kicking the can down the road, but at least it’s 120 days,” said District 12 Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez. “Should we have done this 2 years ago or when we first started this discussion? Absolutely. But we’re here now. I agree with my colleagues…let’s make a decision. But let’s make an informed one.”

The postponement of a decision is a glimmer of hope for environmentalists and residents who live near the proposed waste-to-energy sites including Doral and Miramar, Broward County residents.

“This is the first time they’re not just dead set on incineration. This is asking for a report that compares healthy zero waste landfilling to garbage incineration,” said Ken Russell with Sierra Club Miami.

Commissioners are also looking into purchasing land outside of Miami Dade to build their own landfill or to collaborate with Broward County in finding a regional solution.

“There’s two main things we want to look at… truly 3. One of it is financials, environmental and lifestyle,” said Chairman Anthony Rodriguez. In getting all the information back and being able to make an educated decision once we have that information…as of today, we don’t have that information.”

The vote is now scheduled for a commission meeting in July.