Kids find inactive World War II-era bomb that washed up on Englewood Beach

Children who were nearby the Gulf View condos first discovered the object in the sand last week.

By Gabriella Egozi

A World War II-era bomb washed ashore on a Florida beach last week—before unassuming children took photos and touched it, according to authorities.

The bomb was found by children at Englewood Beach, about 32 miles south of Sarasota, on Wednesday.

They saw it covered in barnacles and originally believed they had been looking at a scuba tank, according to NBC6 affiliate Gulf Coast News.

However, shortly after, officials determined that the object was instead a suspected MK-15 air drop bomb that came from World War II.

"The police officer was like, 'Hey, go back up there, because this is a bomb, and it's not safe to be down here,'" Kenslei Martinez, one of the kids who originally made the discovery, said.

"I was shivering when I heard it was a bomb," Maci Martinez added.

On Saturday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office cleared the area as the Sarasota Bomb Squad and MacDill Air Force Base's Explosive Ordinance team safely removed the device.

Authorities later stated that the bomb was inactive and transported to the MacDill Air Force Base.

