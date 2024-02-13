Killed over Yeezys: Trial begins for man involved in murder of high school senior over famous sneakers

A trial began Tuesday for the man accused of partaking in the murder of a high school senior in April 2020 over Yeezy sneakers.

George Walton, who’s pleaded not guilty, faces murder in the second degree, attempted murder, and attempted robbery charges.

Records show that Walton met Sergio Berben and Andrea Camps Lacayo at an abandoned house located at 12041 Southwest 271st Street. Berben and Camps were high school sweethearts buying sneakers and reselling them to make extra cash.

Berben told jurors he and his girlfriend were hoping to sell Walton three pairs of sneakers — from the shoe line launched with rapper Kanye West — worth about $935.

Once the three met, Walton asked to try the shoes on, and Berben responded saying he first wanted to see payment, according to an arrest report.

Around that time another man, Adrian Cosby, approached Berben's vehicle on the driver's side and allegedly shot both Berben and Camps Lacayo with a firearm.

Miami-Dade Police Department Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department’s, Homicide Bureau, have identified and arrested George Walton, left, and Adrian Cosby, right, for the murder of Andrea Lacayo.

Berben told jurors on the first day of Walton’s trial that after the shots were fired, he drove off and parked on the side of a turnpike while calling for help.

Juros heard Berben’s 911 call where he told dispatch, “I really need your help… she’s not awake anymore.”

“My client is not responsible for the actions of Adrian Cosby. Just because he was there does not make him guilty of the crime," Walton’s defense attorney, Alan Greenstein, said.

Cosby, who’s still awaiting trial, is also charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and attempted robbery.

Prosecutors say Walton was not the shooter but is equally responsible for what happened that day.

The trial continues Wednesday.