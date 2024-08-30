‘Not what I wanted to do': Killer testifies in trial claiming self-defense in Hialeah Gardens 2019 murder

Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the co-defendant trial of two brothers who fatally beat a man to death in Hialeah Gardens.

Zadiel Rivero and Zandy de la Osa are facing second-degree murder charges for the death of 31-year-old Frank Canet, a man the brothers did business with.

Throughout the trial, the siblings did not dispute most of the graphic surveillance video that showed them killing Canet, however, they argued they fought for their lives and there was more to the story. The cameras were set up outside of Rivero’s home.

“I was desperate and scared. I acted out of fear. That instinct and fear to save my life and my brothers,” Rivero said while taking the stand in his trial and while hoping to convince jurors that the death was justified.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“Did you wish it did not happen?” asked Jonathan Jordan, the attorney representing Rivero.

“Of course,” Rivero responded.

Rivero said Canet showed up uninvited to his home. Prosecutors refute that claim. However, both Rivero and Canet brought their own knives to that meet-up.

Defense attorneys used Canet’s positive meth toxicology result to claim the deceased was demonstrating “superhuman” behavior because of the multiple drugs found in his system. Rivero testified Canet looked like a “druggy” and he threatened to rape and murder his loved ones. In response, Rivero claimed he had no choice but to defend himself.

Prosecutors, during closing arguments, reminded jurors the true victim in the case was Canet and not the brothers.

State attorneys pulled out a mannequin with more than two dozen pins demonstrating the 29 times Canet was stabbed. The stab wounds were so deep, that Rivero inserted the knife into Canet, eventually slicing his pancreas, according to prosecutors.

“This is our life on the line,” Rivero told jurors. “Our families are waiting for us,” he stated as he pointed to the back of the gallery where two rows of his loved ones sat listening to the trial.

Two brothers are standing trial side by side five years after police say they brutally beat a man in Hialeah Gardens. Zadiel Rivero and Zandy de la Osa are facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the killing of 31-year-old Frank Canet. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

De la Osa, who chose not to testify during trial, claimed the video only showed him running with a pipe because he wanted to separate Canton from hurting his brother.

“He tried to keep his brother alive,” said Bruce Lehr, an attorney representing de la Osa.

On the other hand, Rivero is also charged for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female, in an unrelated 2019 case.

Records show Rivero and his wife Yaisel Faya-Guinea sexually assaulted the teen in their home and then recorded the event with their home surveillance cameras.

Faya-Guinea pleaded guilty in 2022 and was sentenced to four years probation, according to records.

Rivero has pleaded not guilty in the assault case.