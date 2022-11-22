Fort Lauderdale

Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale Temporarily Closes Due to Flooding

The flooding was exacerbated by recent heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall mixed with king tides caused the Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale to temporarily close Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it was using pumps to remove the water, but workers discovered damage to one of the tunnel's permanent pumps in the process.

Drivers were told to take an alternate route, such as Interstate 95, to head south.

The tunnel was expected to reopen Tuesday evening.

