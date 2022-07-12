Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale to Close Monday for Construction

Major traffic impacts are expected when Fort Lauderdale's Henry E. Kinney Tunnel closes Monday for a construction project.

The full closure of U.S. 1 between Southeast 7th Street and Broward Boulevard is scheduled for Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22.

All traffic will be rerouted away from the tunnel and directed to alternate streets, according to a traffic advisory issued by the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Las Olas Boulevard will be fully closed to traffic between SE 5th Avenue and SE 8th Avenue on Wednesday, July 20, with Thursday, July 21, reserved as a contingency closure date if needed

The closure is connected to the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel Improvements and Pedestrian Plaza Project, a $28.4 million project designed to rehabilitate the tunnel, improve safety and mobility on Federal Highway, and create a tunnel top pedestrian plaza.

"The State of Florida is undertaking critical work necessary to keep the Kinney Tunnel in good working condition for years to come. Unfortunately, there will be severe consequences for our community next week when the tunnel is completely closed as part of the renovations," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said in a statement. "Travel between north and south of the tunnel will be very challenging. We are urging all residents, workers, and tourists to be aware of the anticipated delays in travel time and consider their options in advance."