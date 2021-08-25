Kite Surfer Dies After Colliding Into Building in Fort Lauderdale

A kite surfer died after rapid winds threw him into a building Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, fire officials said.

Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said the department got a call around 10 a.m. of the incident, which took place near Northeast 27th Street and North Ocean Boulevard.

Gollan said the man launched into the air from the beach and was thrown into the building by the winds before falling to the ground.

The man suffered substantial injuries, according to Gallon, and was rushed as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center.

Fire officials later confirmed that he died.

Officials have not released the man’s identity at this time or any additional details on the incident.