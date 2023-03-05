Knaus Berry Farm Owner Rachel Knaus Grafe Dies Weeks After Brutal Attack by Son

The owner of the famed Knaus Berry Farm has died from her injuries weeks after she was allegedly beaten by her son, who is in jail facing charges in connection with the attack.

Knaus Berry Farm announced on social media that Rachel Knaus Grafe died at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

"It is with deep sadness that we must report that Rachel has succumbed to the injuries sustained at her home two weeks ago," an Instagram post said.

Knaus Berry Farm, known for its strawberry milkshakes and cinnamon rolls, will remain open Monday and for the remainder of the week.

"Once again, we want to thank the entire community. You are family! You have been a great support and inspiration," the post said. "Thank you for your prayers and concern!"

Travis Grafe, 40, faces several charges in the Feb. 17 attack, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and robbery.

The attack happened at their home in the 24500 block of Southwest 157th Avenue, where Rachel Knaus Grafe was found unconscious on the ground in a pool of her own blood. The father, Herbert Grafe, was hospitalized with injuries to his head.

In an interview with investigators, Travis Grafe admitted to beating his mother because she was his legal guardian and he didn't want her to be anymore. Another witness told investigators he overheard Grafe tell the father he killed his mother and wanted money or he'd kill him, too, police said.

The family friend told NBC 6 as a teenager, Grafe suffered a traumatic brain injury. Records revealed past arrests for the suspect, including a 2013 arrest on burglary, assault, and battery charges that were later dismissed.

Court records showed that Rachel Grafe sued Miami-Dade Corrections in 2016 after her son allegedly suffered injuries while in custody. The records accused the jail of not having enough resources for people with traumatic brain injuries. The case was settled last year.