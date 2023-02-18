Knaus Berry Farm Owner in Critical Condition After Son Brutally Attacked Her with ‘Blunt Object'

Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after the owners of Knaus Berry Farm were attacked Friday by their son with a blunt object, police said.

Units responded to the scene at 15700 Block of Southwest 248 after reports of a violent domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers found husband and wife injured, who reported being attacked with a blunt object at the residence by their son. MDPD said.

A family friend who asked to remain anonymous says the victims were Rachel Knaus Grafe and Herbert Grafe, owners of Knaus Berry Farm, the popular family-owned business knows for its strawberries and baked goods.

"I've just heard that Travis wanted money and his mom wouldn't give it to him, and he beat her pretty bad. Close to death. With a flashlight."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the couple to Jackson Memorial South.

The mother was airlifted and listed in critical condition.

The business was closed on Saturday with a "Closed due to a family emergency" sign posted at the entrance.

The subject was arrested and charged accordingly.