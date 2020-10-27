Knaus Berry Farms Reopening Tuesday With New Protocols in Pandemic

It's the moment many in South Florida wait for each October - the day when the iconic Knaus Berry Farms reopens their doors and begins serving the classic sticky buns.

The farm, which has been in operation since 1956 and is located on Southwest 248th Street in Homestead, will be opening their doors Tuesday. The farm operates from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. It is closed during the summer months, as well as on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year's Day.

"Being able to give (the sticky buns) to my friends, family and people at work is what I like to do," said Adrian Gonzalez, a Kendall resident who was the first in line Tuesday and waited since 2:30 a.m.

Like most locations across the area when the pandemic hit the U.S., the farm had to close early due to coronavirus concerns.

Owner Thomas Blocher said that upon reopening, customers will be asked to wear masks inside the general store and practice social distancing as they wait in line for their delicious goods.

"The masks are a very good thing we should be doing," Gonzalez said. "The six foot distance is also a good safety measure."