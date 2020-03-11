Knife-Wielding Woman Shot by Officer in Hialeah: Police

A woman who was reportedly armed with a knife was injured in a police-involved shooting in Hialeah Wednesday.

Hialeah Police officials said officers responded to a call of a woman armed with a knife who was making threats in the 100 block of W. 41st Street around 12:30 p.m.

Officers confronted the 46-year-old woman, and shots were fired, officials said. The woman, whose name wasn't released, was taken by ground to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

"All we have now is an officer that discharged his firearm. We also have a female that when confronted she was armed with a knife," Hialeah Police Sgt. Ibel Perez said.

Her condition was unknown but she was expected to survive.

No other details have been released.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.