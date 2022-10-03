Kodak Black Pays Rent of 28 Families Facing Eviction in West Palm Beach Apartment Complex

Rapper and South Florida native, Kodak Black, paid the rent of 28 West Palm Beach families facing eviction in the Merry Place Apartments.

The gracious donation came from Kodak Black, 25, and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation.

"When people get up and go to work daily, they should be able to come home and relax without worrying if they would have a roof over their head the next month. But unfortunately, we live in a society where people can barely get a raise at work, but can be told that their rent has increased by over $1,000 without any real warning. That's just not right," Black said in a written statement, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

The rents of these families struggling to make ends meet will be paid off in full for the rest of the year, according to an Instagram post by Francky Pierre-Paul, the founder of A Different Shade of Love, a local nonprofit.

Black and Pierre-Paul expressed on social media that in helping these families, they hope to give them the opportunity to celebrate the holidays without the financial burden of rent payments and the possibility of eviction.

“I’m happy that I’m making other people happy,” said Black in an Instagram video.

The rapper also received a proclamation last year from former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, honoring him for various other charitable endeavors he has made for the community, according to WPTV.