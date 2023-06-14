Kristin Sanchez to host ‘South Florida Live' premiering on NBC6 on June 19th

Kristin Sanchez will be leaving her current position as a morning traffic anchor and reporter to host NBC6's entertainment show, 'South Florida Live' beginning on Monday, June 19th.

Following its premiere, the show will proceed to air at 12:30 p.m. on weekdays on-air and on mobile and streaming platforms.

'South Florida Live' will continue the legacy of '6 in the Mix' by highlighting South Florida’s vibrant culture and unique lifestyle.

Sanchez echoed her enthusiasm about the show: “If you’re looking for fun things to do with the kids, romantic date night ideas, local entertainment news or how to have the most amazing staycation right in our own backyard, 'South Florida Live' will be your one-stop shop. I cannot wait to take you with me on this fun ride!”

Viewers will be informed of the trendiest hotspots and remarkable experiences that the South Florida region has to offer, such as arts, sports and cuisine.

"For the past five years, viewers have kicked off their mornings with Kristin. In her new role, she will take viewers on a guided tour showcasing our region and what makes it unique,” said Sara Ahmad-Visomirski, Vice President of Creative Services for NBC 6 and Telemundo 51. “'South Florida Live' will be our daily connection for everything South Florida, and cannot wait for our viewers to tune in.”

Sanchez’s NBC career commenced in 2018 as a traffic anchor and reporter for NBC 6 News Today at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The Long Island native of Ecuadorian heritage has fully immersed herself in the South Florida region as not only a working professional, but also as a mother and wife, making her best equipped to take the wheel on the show.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College and is pursuing a master’s degree in Public Relations from the University of Florida.

Sanchez is a recipient of South Florida’s Business & Wealth Magazine’s “Prestigious Women Award” for her work as a broadcast professional and has been honored as “Best Anchorwoman” in 2020, 2021 and 2022 by Fort Lauderdale Magazine.

Her love for South Florida’s vibrant communities extends to various charities including the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Rebuilding Together Broward and Miss Arc Broward.