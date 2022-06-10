Kroger Bringing Delivery Service, Jobs to South Florida

If you're looking for a new option when shopping for food, Kroger is bringing one to South Florida residents without having to leave their homes.

The supermarket chain, which doesn't have a store in the state of Florida, will begin offering delivery services to residents to expand Korger Delivery's ability to serve more customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kroger Delivery to Miami-Dade County as they expand their Florida footprint,” said James Kohnstamm, Executive Vice President of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “The 60,000 square-foot high-tech distribution center will bring 200 new jobs to Opa-locka and adjacent communities. This state-of-the-art facility is another example of how two of our key industries – trade and logistics, and technology – intersect to deliver, innovative seamless solutions that support business growth."

The facility will offer job opportunities with roles in logistics, human resources, and transportation to support the expansion in South Florida.

“We’re thrilled to introduce customers to Kroger Delivery in South Florida,” said Andrea Colby, eCommerce corporate affairs and communications manager. “We offer customers a more convenient option to access fresh food and grocery items."