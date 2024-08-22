Authorities searching for man who escaped from ICE at Krome Detention Center

There was a large law enforcement presence near a prison in west Miami-Dade Thursday after a detainee escaped from Immigration Customs Enforcement custody, officials said.

The escape happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Krome Detention Center off Southwest 12th Street, ICE officials said.

"Local authorities were notified immediately and are assisting with the search. As of this morning the search is still ongoing," ICE said in a statement Thursday.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed Miami-Dade Police officers and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement gathered in a rural area near the prison.

What appeared to be a mobile command center was set up and a Miami-Dade Police helicopter circled overhead.

A source told NBC6 the escapee is a 31-year-old man. No other information has been released.

The facility is a federal immigration detention center owned by ICE and operated by ICE officers and contract employees.

In May 2018, ICE contracted with Akima Global Services, LLC, to provide detention and transportation services to Krome.

During a recent inspection, it housed 615 adult male ICE detainees and no adult female detainees.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.