Kyle Rittenhouse Spotted at SW Florida Restaurant Days After Verdict

Just two days after being found not guilty on felony murder charges in Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted enjoying lunch at a southwest Florida restaurant.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports Rittenhouse was spotted Sunday at the restaurant located near Boca Grande in Charlotte County. A photo was taken and posted on social media by Leon County Commissioner Evan Power

Look who is free in the free state of Florida! pic.twitter.com/l82DNQEGvk — Evan Power (@EvanPower) November 21, 2021

Restaurant staff told the station they knew Rittenhouse was there for a meal.

“Mr. Rittenhouse was only there for lunch and then he left and there wasn’t any incident or anything out of the ordinary the customers really didn’t recognize him but our staff did," the statement said.

It's unknown how long Rittenhouse was in the state of Florida. Boca Grande is the part time home to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who Rittenhouse had a sit-down interview with that aired Monday night.

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, said in the wide-ranging interview he's “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” the 18-year-old told Carlson. Rittenhouse is white, as were the men he shot.