first alert weather

Labor Day weekend plans? What to expect in the weather forecast

This Labor Day weekend forecast is really nice for this time of the year

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Coming off of Hurricane Idalia and record-warm temps this week, the holiday weekend looks great with relatively low rain chances, manageable temps and no tropical troubles. All good news.

Friday is still unsettled with a 50% chance of afternoon rain and near-record temps in the mid-90s and feels-like temps up near 110°.

Saturday briefly begins with rain at the beaches, but the afternoon looks lovely with isolated storms mainly confined to western areas. The high will be 92°.

Sunday’s rain chances are even lower at 20%, so only a few passing showers at most.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Monday’s rain chances are at 30% but mainly for inland areas, again leaving the beaches on the drier side. Both days will have a high of 91°.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherLabor Day
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us