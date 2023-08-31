Labor Day weekend plans? What to expect in the weather forecast

Coming off of Hurricane Idalia and record-warm temps this week, the holiday weekend looks great with relatively low rain chances, manageable temps and no tropical troubles. All good news.

Friday is still unsettled with a 50% chance of afternoon rain and near-record temps in the mid-90s and feels-like temps up near 110°.

Saturday briefly begins with rain at the beaches, but the afternoon looks lovely with isolated storms mainly confined to western areas. The high will be 92°.

Sunday’s rain chances are even lower at 20%, so only a few passing showers at most.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Monday’s rain chances are at 30% but mainly for inland areas, again leaving the beaches on the drier side. Both days will have a high of 91°.