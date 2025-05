A boat that was partially submerged in Miami Beach on Saturday prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

According to the Miami Beach Fire Department, the 63-foot boat took on water near Monument and Star Island.

Officials said 32 were on board the vessel but no injuries were reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Commercial Salvage is trying to recover the boat and said it's not a hazard to navigation.

What caused the boat to sink is unclear.