Lamborghini Seen in Video of Man Spraying Bullets on Palmetto Expressway Impounded

Florida Highway Patrol troopers located and impounded the green Lamborghini that a Doral man was in when he was seen spraying bullets on the Palmetto Expressway.

FHP said the vehicle was impounded for "evidentiary purposes" but did not give further details.

Tuesday, attorneys for Nelson Perez-Valdivia, 23, argued he should be charged with just one count of discharging a firearm and not 14 counts since he only pulled the trigger one time. The judge agreed and kept the bond at $2,500 for the first count and $1 for each of the remaining 13 counts.

Perez-Valdivia did not bond out Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday for a prior case he was already out on bond for.

Perez-Valdivia is also charged with carrying a concealed firearm, improper exhibition of a weapon and resisting an officer without violence. Each count has a bond of $1.

Perez-Valdivia turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol troopers Monday morning.

According to an FHP report, Perez-Valdivia sat in the passenger seat of the green Lamborghini Friday at 2 a.m. as another man drove more than 100 miles per hour southbound down the Palmetto Expressway.

The report states he fired the shots into the neighborhood around Tropical Park.

Troopers noted his hand and arm tattoos in his report, along with his Instagram account where he posted the video. Earlier in the night, he posted videos of partying in downtown Miami and singing in the car with another man.

Perez-Valdivia has a hearing in February for a misdemeanor case of improperly displaying a weapon.