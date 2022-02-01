Landscaper Drowns in Plantation Neighborhood Canal

A neighborhood landscaper fell into a canal and drowned Tuesday in Plantation, despite a resident's and officer's attempts to save him.

Jim Miller said he heard his neighbor screaming at around 11 a.m. and ran out to the canal along Southwest 125th Avenue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"(The neighbor) said the landscaper fell in the canal," Miller said. "That’s when they saw him with his hands up in the air, and floating down to this end.“

Miller rushed over to his neighbor's yard and dove in.

"They were saying there’s bubbles or whatever, so yeah, I jumped in," he said. "I was hoping I was going to bump into something under there and I could go down and grab it, but I didn’t feel anything."

A Plantation Police officer also jumped in to search. But the man's body wasn't recovered until a police diver went down 20 feet into the water.

To Miller’s surprise, the man under the surface was one of the guys who cuts his grass. He had just finished Miller's yard minutes earlier.

"It’s surreal, I was just talking with him like 30 minutes before," Miller said. Miller’s door camera caught the end of their conversation.

Witnesses said the man went into the water with the blower on him. The heavy piece of equipment made a rescue near impossible.

“They said that the backpack was still on him when they pulled him out. It’s pretty heavy and it’s full of water," Miller said. “I wish I could’ve done more.”

Officials haven't released the man's name. Residents said he worked for a family-owned landscaping business that’s been cutting lawns in the neighborhood for more than a decade.