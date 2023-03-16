Lanes Reopen After Reported Shooting on I-95 in Broward

Several lanes of traffic reopened early Thursday morning after a reported shooting that took place in the lanes of I-95 in Broward County.

The incident took place just before midnight in the northbound lanes near Broward Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene, but have not released details on the shooting at this time or if anyone was injured.

The roadway reopened to traffic just before 5 a.m.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates