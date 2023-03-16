Broward

Lanes Reopen After Reported Shooting on I-95 in Broward

The incident took place just before midnight in the northbound lanes near Broward Boulevard.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several lanes of traffic reopened early Thursday morning after a reported shooting that took place in the lanes of I-95 in Broward County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene, but have not released details on the shooting at this time or if anyone was injured.

The roadway reopened to traffic just before 5 a.m.

