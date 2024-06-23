1 dead after major crash on Florida's Turnpike in Cutler Bay

Police shut down southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Cutler Bay on Sunday morning after a deadly crash.

Troopers said it happened around 2:15 a.m. in the area of mile marker 12, involving two vehicles.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were transported to Jackson South Hospital, where the passenger later died, FHP confirmed.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence near the Eureka Road exit. Video also showed two damaged cars that appeared to be involved. One was heavily damaged.

This came just hours after another deadly crash on the Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade on Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.