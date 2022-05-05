Large Brush Fire Burns in Everglades West of Broward

Crews are working to put out a large brush fire that broke out in a portion of the Everglades west of several Broward County cities.

The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department posted a message on Twitter saying it was aware of smoke in the cities due to the fire.

We are aware of the smoke in the cities of @CoralSpringsFL and @CityParklandFL. This is due to a large brush in the Everglades. Our friends at @FLForestService are actively working on mitigating the hazard. pic.twitter.com/0S9jKTBqrq — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) May 5, 2022

Florida Forest Services Everglades Division did not release details on the fire at this time. The agency did say no controlled burns were authorized in the district Thursday.

