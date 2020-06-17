Florida

Large Crack Causes Closure of Lanes on Treasure Coast Bridge

Florida's Department of Transportation has closed the southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart due to the risk

Coast Guard officials are warning boaters and drivers of the risk for an “imminent collapse” of a bridge along Florida’s Treasure Coast.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the state’s Department of Transportation has closed the southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart due to the risk. Drivers are being directed to one of the northbound lanes while boaters are being told to stay away for the time being.

A large crack could be seen along the south end of the bridge, causing the Coast Guard to began warning boaters early Wednesday morning.

“What we do know is some concrete fell from underneath the Roosevelt Bridge and there were concerns about the bridge and it’s safety at that time,“ Brian Bossio of the Stuart Police Department told the station.

The new bridge, which is part of U.S. 1 along the area, was completed in 1996 and goes over the St. Lucie River.

