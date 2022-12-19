Large Fire and Partial Roof Collapse at Business in Lauderdale Lakes

Crews responded to a large fire and partial roof collapse at a business in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a building in the 3800 block of Northwest 19th Street. It appeared to be a furniture business.

Footage showed multiple fire rescue crews at the scene and a large portion of the building's roof collapsed.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a 2nd alarm commercial structure fire located at 3849 NW 19th Street in @LLakes_WeCare . Structure has sustained a partial roof collapse. #breaking pic.twitter.com/RGUs7bNbyM — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) December 19, 2022

It was unknown if there were any injuries.

No other information was immediately known.

