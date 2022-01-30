Large Fire Breaks Out in Kendall Townhome

A large fire broke out inside a Kendall townhome Saturday night. Residents say multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene quickly to put it out before it spread to other units.

Neighbor Charles Rozas smelled the smoke and called 911.

“I heard my neighbor screaming and he was without a shirt,” Rozas said.

“It sounded like an accident but you felt like an explosion but when we came out we saw the smoke coming out,” neighbor Marcy Sanchez said.

Firefighters on the scene told NBC 6 that the fire started in the rear of the home and that putting out the fire was challenging because of a five-foot wall in the yard.

“You never really know what you’re going to encounter when you come to one of these, so you have to adapt to any situation you are given,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Kenneth Wood said.

According to MDFR, crews didn’t have to transport anyone to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into what sparked fire.