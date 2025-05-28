Fort Lauderdale

Man hospitalized after boat explodes and is consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale

The 30-foot boat exploded and caught fire around 9:30 a.m. then drifted onto shore near the 1700 block of S. Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.

By NBC6

A man was hospitalized after a boat exploded and was consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning, just days after a separate boat explosion.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed fire rescue crews extinguishing the fire, which appeared to have completely destroyed the boat at the shoreline.

Officials said there was one man onboard who jumped into the water and swam ashore on his own.

The man suffered serious burns and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation is underway to determine how the explosion happened.

The incident comes two days after a Memorial Day boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale left 11 people hospitalized.

