Large fires on I-95 disrupt morning commutes in Miami

Two large fires broke out on I-95 Wednesday morning underneath the overpass near NW 79th Street.
Thick smoke was seen pouring into the air as many passed by on their morning commutes -- causing traffic delays.
Firefighters were later able to completely extinguish the flames of what they described as two trash fires. Traffic was then able to flow normally.
An investigation is ongoing.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.