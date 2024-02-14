Miami

Large fires on I-95 disrupt morning commutes in Miami

Thick smoke was seen pouring into the air as many passed by on their morning commutes -- causing traffic delays.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two large fires broke out on I-95 Wednesday morning underneath the overpass near NW 79th Street.

Firefighters were later able to completely extinguish the flames of what they described as two trash fires. Traffic was then able to flow normally.

An investigation is ongoing.

