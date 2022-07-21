South Florida

Large Group of Migrants Found on Crowded Boat Off South Florida

The boat was spotted near Black Point Marina in Homestead

Authorities responded after a large group of migrants were found crowded on a boat in waters off South Florida Thursday.

The boat was spotted near Black Point Marina in Homestead.

Footage showed U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Police boats surrounding the vessel, which had dozens of people on board.

Coast Guard crewmembers were seen tossing life preservers to the boaters.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaHomestead
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us