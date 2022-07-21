Large Group of Migrants Found on Crowded Boat Off South Florida

Authorities responded after a large group of migrants were found crowded on a boat in waters off South Florida Thursday.

The boat was spotted near Black Point Marina in Homestead.

Footage showed U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Police boats surrounding the vessel, which had dozens of people on board.

Coast Guard crewmembers were seen tossing life preservers to the boaters.

No other information was immediately known.

