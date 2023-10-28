Bal Harbour

Large plumes of smoke seen as boat catches on fire at the Bal Harbour Marina 

Miami Dade Fire Rescue confirmed a second alarm fire at the northern dock where a large yacht was engulfed in flames. 

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large yacht sitting at northern dock of the the Bal Harbour Marina caught fire on Saturday morning. 

Video from the scene shows Miami Dade Fire Rescue firefighters combating several flames on a yacht, possibly 60 feet long. 

The video also shows that the large fire consumed a sizable chunk of the yacht after firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. 

MDFR confirmed that only one boat was affected by the fire and no injuries were reported.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bal Harbour
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us