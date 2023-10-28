Large plumes of smoke seen as boat catches on fire at the Bal Harbour Marina 

A large yacht sitting at northern dock of the the Bal Harbour Marina caught fire on Saturday morning.

Video from the scene shows Miami Dade Fire Rescue firefighters combating several flames on a yacht, possibly 60 feet long.

The video also shows that the large fire consumed a sizable chunk of the yacht after firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

MDFR confirmed that only one boat was affected by the fire and no injuries were reported.