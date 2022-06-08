No Signs of Shooting After Lockdowns, Large Police Response at Broward College in Davie

No victims or signs of a shooting were found after a call led to a large law enforcement response at Broward College's Central Campus in Davie and lockdowns at several nearby schools Wednesday, officials said.

Davie Police officials said officers responded to the campus after receiving a call of a shooting and searched the building in question but found no activity.

Officers were conducting a secondary sweep of the college, officials said.

College officials said officers responded to the area near building 9 at the campus.

There is police activity at Central Campus near building 9. Please avoid the area until further notice. Message 1 — Broward College (@BrowardCollege) June 8, 2022

All Central Campus activity was closed for the day, officials said.

Images and photos posted on social media showed armed officers on the campus.

Police officials said they received several calls about an active shooter at multiple schools in the area that have all been false.

Several schools were placed on code red lockdown while officers were clearing buildings, officials said.

Nearby Nova Southeastern University's University School was placed on a code yellow as a precaution. NSU's main campus was operating under normal conditions, officials said.

Due to an elevated police presence at Broward College, NSU’s University School, out of an abundance of caution, is operating under its code yellow security protocols.



NSU’s main campus is currently under normal operations.



All students, faculty & staff are safe.#NSUSharks pic.twitter.com/BJK492rDey — Nova Southeastern U. (@NSUFlorida) June 8, 2022

Officials said there were no injuries reported.

Detectives are investigating the origin of the call.

