A large police presence, including SWAT units and officers from Miami Beach and the city of Miami, were outside an area in northwest Miami early Friday morning.

Officers arrived at the area near a gas station located near Northwest 55th Street and 17th Avenue located in the city of Miami.

The scene cleared just before 5 a.m. and officers did not say if anyone was taken into custody.

Details were not released on what led the officers to arrive in the area.