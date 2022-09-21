Miami-Dade

Large Police Presence Clears Scene Near Middle School in Miami Springs

Officers responded to the area near the 300 block of East Drive just after midnight after unconfirmed reports of a homicide suspect in the area

A large presence of police, including SWAT units, was outside of a home near a middle school in Miami Springs early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the area near the 300 block of East Drive just after midnight after reports that a wanted person, possibly a homicide suspect, was in the area according to sources.

The suspect was reportedly in the area near Miami Springs Middle School, but officers have not confirmed any of that information at this time.

Police began to leave the scene before 5:30 a.m., but did not say if anyone was taken into custody.

All roads in the area were closed before reopening around 6 a.m.

