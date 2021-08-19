Large Police Presence in Liberty City After Shooting

A very large police presence late into Thursday night in Liberty City with a large portion of the neighborhood block off with crime scene tape.

Police have not released any information yet, but there seems to be a lot of evidence markers on the ground and officers with flash lights searching for evidence on the ground.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Someone from the State Attorney’s Office was also on the scene.

Just on the other side of the scene is an elementary school.

NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman tried to speak to a few neighbors off camera but they seemed reluctant to talk.

We are hoping to get some more infomration from the Miami-Dade police department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.