Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man

There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday.

Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, an armed man barricaded himself at a home, police said.

Footage showed multiple officers and SWAT outside the home with nearby streets closed off.

No other information was immediately known.

